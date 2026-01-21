Blake Lively’s drops new allegations against Justin Boldoni about birth scene

In her deposition, Blake Lively released a brand new bit of allegations against Justin Boldoni, and its all been unsealed.

The new details, the birth scene was when a huge issue happened. According to TMZ, Lively claims she was asked by Boldoni to do the birth scene naked because allegedly he revealed to her that his wife “tore her clothes off” when she was giving birth to their children, even thoug Lively said she was always clothed while giving birth to her four children who she shares with Ryan Reynolds.

In the end only her prosthetic belly was visible but she believes she felt “forced to compromise and ultimately agreed to simulate nudity from below the chest down, which we had not previously discussed or agreed to.”

“At many points during filming, I was positioned on my back on a hospital bed, with my naked legs spread apart wide in stirrups, while non-essential crew passed by,” she also said while explaining the whole thing.

She also admits she was given only a ““small, thin and flat piece of black fabric to cover my genitalia” At the time of filming and “had to request a blanket to be given to me for privacy between takes, which was not always provided.”

In her deposition she also says, “I was extremely uncomfortable with the degree to which I was exposed during the Birth Scene, which felt violative and humiliating. That was amplified by having Baldoni’s best friend acting between my legs, and his other best friend and the Film’s financier visiting that day of all days.”

For those unversed, the financier was Steve Sarowitz, but the allegations didn’t end there because a day later Lively is said to have been shown a video of a woman that was fully nude. A woman who was later found to be Boldoni’s wife.