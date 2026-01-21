Taylor Swift slams Justin Baldoni in explosive text messages, court filing reveals

Taylor Swift's text messages to Blake Lively about Justin Baldoni have been revealed in a new unsealed court filing.

In the alleged text conversation that took place in early December 24, Swift allegedly called Baldoni a "b****" while showing support to pal Lively that she will "do anything" for her.

"I think this b**** knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin," Swift’s alleged text read in the court doc showing a portion of messages of the friends discussing Baldoni.

As a summary judgment hearing scheduled for January 22, Lively’s lawyers said that while the “quoted language appears in the cited source,” it “does not support Defendants’ assertion” that Lively and Swift “privately discussed the forthcoming New York Times article” that reported the legal battle on Dec. 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, Baldoni's Lawyer claimed that in other messages, Lively asked Swift, who was reportedly heading to see her pal while Baldoni was at her home, to support a revised version of her script "even without having read it."

Swift reportedly replied, "I'll do anything for you !!"

The Gossip Girl alum allegedly responded, "I kept remembering stuff- You making s*** up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the worlds absolute greatest friend ever."

As reported earlier, Lively and Swift had become estranged due to her legal battle especially after Baldoni's lawyers attempted to subpoena Swift in May 2025, the August singer had distanced herself.

An official statement released by her spokeperson at the time read, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."