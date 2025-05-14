Kim Kardashian brings glamour to Paris after robbery trial

Kim Kardashian enjoys lunch date with Kris Jenner after heist trial

Kim Kardashian recently turned heads during a public appearance with her mother Kris Jenner in Paris, following the 2016 jewellery heist trial.

The 44-year-old, who is the daughter of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, was spotted having lunch with her mother on Wednesday, May 14.

Kim wore an elegant cream-coloured gown featuring fur along the collar and hem, paired with a brown belt.

She accessorised the look with soft brunette locks tucked under a blue baseball cap, dainty silver rings, and a touch of blush and rosy lipstick.

Jenner, 69, on the other hand, opted for an oversized burgundy suit paired with white shirt, matching tie, and loafers.

This outing came after the mother-daughter duo appeared at the Palais de Justice in Paris, where Kim testified in the 2016 robbery case.

During her court appearance, the SKIMS founder wore a black blazer paired with a matching skirt and adorned herself in jewels – including a $1.5 million diamond necklace.

Supporting her daughter, Jenner wore a patterned black-and-white suit jacket and dark sunglasses.

For the unversed, Kim lost around $10 million worth of jewellery during the Paris heist in 2016.