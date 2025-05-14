Scarlett Johansson addresses Justin Baldoni legal drama in rare comment

Scarlett Johansson shares rare comment on Blake Lively legal drama

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about working with Justin Baldoni’s production studio amid Blake Lively legal drama.

The actress, who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds, said that Baldoni’s Wayfarer was “super supportive” of her directorial debut Eleanor the Great.

During an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the 40-year-old actress offered an insight into the upcoming premiere of her film at the Cannes Film Festival.

While discussing the promotional prospects of Eleanor the Great, Johansson briefly commented on the ongoing legal drama between the It Ends With Us co-stars.

She said at the time, the Studios “were super supportive throughout the process. But yeah, such weird timing.”

This comes hot on the heels of the legal battle between Baldoni and Lively after the Gossip Girl star alleged him of sexual harassment on the film set.

For the unversed, Scarlett's name was also mentioned in Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against the high-profile celebrity couple for defamation and extortion.

This stems from the actress's alleged betrayal at the hands of Reynolds, who chose to spend the rest of his life with Lively while still married to Scarlett.