Prince William honours mom Diana's legacy with intimate charity event

The charity was founded by Diana's close friend and William became a patron in 2009

Prince William just paid tribute to one of Princess Diana’s most meaningful causes.

On May 13, the Prince of Wales hosted a private dinner at Windsor Castle to mark the 30th anniversary of Child Bereavement U.K.

The charity, which helps families coping with loss, was founded by Diana’s close friend Julia Samuel — now a godmother to Prince George.

William became patron in 2009, 12 years after his mother’s death.

Though the dinner was low-key, it was listed in the Court Circular, which noted: “The Prince of Wales, Patron, this evening gave a Dinner at Windsor Castle for Child Bereavement UK’s Thirtieth Anniversary.”

The cause has long been close to William’s heart. During a visit to the charity’s Widnes centre in February, he reflected on his own grief: “Sometimes the hardest thing about grief is finding the words for how you actually feel.”

“It’s crucial for those first few years… you have support like this,” he added. “The mind gets focused on one thing, doesn’t it? It’s very difficult to do school and normal life.”

Back in 2017, William comforted a young girl grieving her father, telling her gently, “I lost my mummy when I was very young too… It’s very important to talk about it.”