King Charles' shocking decision sparks outrage in Canada

King Charles' shock decision sparks outrage in Canada

King Charles III left Canadians 'unimpressed' with his surprising decision ahead of this visit to the country.

The 76-year-old seemingly sparked outrage with his latest move as Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada was “not impressed” by the King’s invitation to Donald Trump for an unprecedented second state visit to the UK.

The newly elected PM made the comments a the time when Trump was allegedly challenging Canada's sovereignty and suggesting it should become the 51st state of the US.

The former British colony is also a key member of the Commonwealth and regards King Charles as its head of state.

“I think, to be frank, they [Canadians] weren't impressed by that gesture... given the circumstance,” Carney told Sky News.

“It was at a time when we were being quite clear about the issues around sovereignty.”

It is to mention here that Carney, a former Bank of England governor, ran his election campaign on standing up to Trump’s tariff plans and threats to make Canada a state of the US. He has reiterated to the US president that Canada will “never ever” become part of the US.

King Charles will make history to become the first British monarch to open the Canadian parliament in 50 years.