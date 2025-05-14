Kim Kardashian forgives jewellery heist mastermind

Kim Kardashian showed remarkable compassion by forgiving one of the attackers who masterminded the jewellery heist that left her traumatised.

In the latest episode of the Mail's The Trial: The Kim Kardashian Heist,' crime reporters discussed the extraordinary moment when the 44-year-old reality star appeared in court on Tuesday to give evidence in the trial of the alleged 'Grandpa Gang'- the group of elderly robbers who targeted her during Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

For those unverse, Aït Khedache, 70, believed to be the ringleader had written a heartfelt letter of regret to Kardashian after watching her speak about the traumatic incident on French TV.

Podcast co-host Mr Fagge, who was present in the courtroom, revealed that Kim broke down in tears when the letter was read aloud.

She reportedly told Khedache: 'I do forgive you, but it does not change the emotion and the trauma and how my life has changed.'

Later another gang member, Omar Aït, also wrote her a handwritten note, which was again read out in the court. It said: 'Your forgiveness is a sunshine that has enlightened me. I am forever grateful.'

Speaking about the trauma, Ms Kardashian revealed she stopped going out alone after the robbery. She feared she might be raped or even that the incident could be a terrorist attack , given the series of high-profile terror incidents in France the same year.

She also added that she no longer keeps any jewellery at home, a lifestyle change that reflects the deep impact the robbery had on her life.