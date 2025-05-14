Travis Kelce gives playful nod to Taylor Swift amid engagement rumours

Travis Kelce subtly refers to girlfriend Taylor Swift in latest interview

Travis Kelce has Taylor Swift on his mind all the time and it shows.

The 35-year-old NFL star gave a subtle nod to the pop superstar on the latest episode of his podcast with Jason Kelce where they interviewed guests Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

During the New Heights episode on Wednesday, May 14th, the former Philadelphia Eagles centre said that the guests held the record for “most teams played [on] in any [NFL] career.”

Although Travis doubted that was true, he did guess the number of teams to be 13.

The Kansas City Chiefs went on to correct himself and add that it “Might be 15,” but, to Swifties’ interest, Jason responded, “If it [was] 13, that’s a lucky number.”

Travis had to agree that the number famously known as Taylor’s lucky number is a “good” one.

However, he laughed it off saying that “He [Jason] tricked me into saying 13.”

Swifties cherished the nod to the pop superstar and expressed their gratitude for Jason for getting Travis to give fans Tayvis “crumbs” on the show.

Later in the episode, Travis also recalled his London trip in June 2024 to see Taylor perform at Eras Tour and join her on stage for the special cameo.

The NFL star gushed that he travelled across the pond for “love,” adding that he will “never forget” sharing the stage with the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

This comes on the heels of rumours about Taylor and Travis getting engaged during their hiatus away from the public eye. Fans theorise that a big personal announcement is on the way after their recent outing with Travis' family.