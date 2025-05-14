Barry Keoghan shares experience of working with 'The Weeknd' in new film

Barry Keoghan also talks about featuring as Ringo Starr in 'The Beatles' movie

The Batman actor Berry Keoghan recently collaborated with The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega in new film, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the latest released film has a complex storyline based on an insomniac musician, who is on the verge of a mental breakdown.

Keoghan opened that working with The Weeknd, originally named as Abel Tesfaye, was a great experience for him.

While talking to Parade, the Saltburn actor admitted, "I knew this was going to be an experience and a unique movie.”

"I wanted to be part of Abel's vision, and I'm a massive fan of Trey and a massive fan of Jenna. It's a no-brainer when you see that on a page, and I'm up for this sort of challenge of it all”, he continued.

Barry is all set to star as The Beatles’ Ringo Starr in a biopic. When asked if he going to utilize this experience of working with Abel in portraying Ringo.

The 32-year-old simply said, "Yeah, I know Abel as Abel, and that's sort of a different thing.

"It's sort of like we're seeing a new person. I'm always curious and observant, and I take in what I can”, he explained.

For the unversed, director Sam Mendes is working on The Beatles tetralogy that will also star Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson and Joseph Quinn.