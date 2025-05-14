Kylie Jenner gives fans rare glance into motherhood with son Aire

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse into raising son Aire after Mother's Day celebration

Kylie Jenner gave fans a rare glimpse into her life as a parent as she shared some candid pictures of him with a beloved toy.

The 27-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 13th, and featured her three-year-old playing with his toy Minion on her Instagram Stories.

“Loves his kevin,” Jenner wrote on her Stories alongside the picture of Aire, who she shares with her ex Travis Scott.

The toddler posed with the toy cuddling him in the subsequent pictures on his mom’s Story.

The makeup mogul’s post gushing about her youngest comes after she celebrated Mother’s Day with her kids and gave fans a sneak peak into her special day.

“A mother,” she wrote in the caption of her carousel at the time, which showed her special bond with the kids as they huddled together with mom.

One of the photos showed her on the couch with Aire, who had his arm wrapped around her shoulder. The sweet candid was taken from behind and captured a quiet moment between the mother and son.

The other pictures showed Stormi and Aire sitting together on the floor in a selfie of the trio together.