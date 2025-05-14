'Superman' trailer: David Corenswet gets in trouble for saving the world from war

DC new film 'Superman' is coming out in theatres on July 11

James Gunn has finally dropped the official trailer of the 2025 Superman film.

Taking it to Instagram, the director Gunn dropped the snippet along with a caption that read, “Your choices, your actions, that’s what makes you who you are.”

The 2 minute 59 second trailer begins with David agreeing to give an interview as Superman to Rachel Brosnahan.

During the chat, Rachel starts questioning the 31-year-old about coming under the fire for stopping a war.

The trailblazing video showcases Superman undergoing consequences for saving the world.

Gunn’s directorial features Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion, Milly Alcock and others.

The trailer has garnered great attention on social media as many fans and DC lovers have shared their reactions to the new snippet.

One of them wrote, “Im so seated. the movie theatre employees are scared and asking me to leave because "it's not july yet” but I'm simply too seated.”

Another fan expressed, “Tears streaming down my face. Beautiful James just beautiful. David… you are amazing brother. Wow.”

“I said this when the teaser came out and I'm even more convinced of it now: David Corenswet is about to be a big star”, wrote a third fan.

Superman is slated to release globally on July 11.