Selena Gomez makes ‘rare impact’ as she dazzles in white again

Selena Gomez set to mark major career milestone after marriage

Selena Gomez is set to mark another career milestone shortly after tying the knot with the love of her life.

The former Disney star, who wore three different ensembles on her wedding day, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 1, to announce her latest collaboration with Sephora amid ongoing wedding celebrations.

Sharing a photo of herself in yet another white dress while flashing a beaming smile, Selena wrote in the caption, “Round 3! I’m honoured to team up with @sephora again this year to Make a Rare Impact. For World Mental Health Day, from October 10th–12th, 100% of sales from @rarebeauty’s fragrance collection will go straight to the Rare Impact Fund.

“That means every single perfume and layering balm purchased will help bring more mental health resources and education to young people around the world. Thank you for showing up for this cause time and time again — it truly means so much to me. Love you always.”

The multi-hyphenate star has long been candid about her mental health journey, having previously revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder early in her career.

While she is still on the road to recovery, she remains determined to create positive change through expanded access to mental health support.

This announcement comes just days after her wedding to Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025.