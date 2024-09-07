Royal family shares delightful news

Buckingham Palace delights fans with latest update about hardworking royals

Buckingham Palace has delighted fans with latest update about the Firm's hardworking royals who are seemingly replacing Prince William and Princess Kate in popularity with their people-friendly activities during royal health crisis.

Prince Edward and his sweet wife Duchess Sophie, who spent time with King Charles and other royals at Balmoral over the summer, have eased the tension of much-loved royal couple the Prince and Princess of Wales by doing more royal duties amid King Charles and Catherine's cancer battle.

The royal family's social media accounts have shared new photos of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who travelled to Paris to support British athletes at 2024 Paralympics.

In the pictures, Sophie is seen wearing a navy blazer over a blue and white floral midi dress with white trainers, while her husband Edward rocked a navy jacket over a blue checked shirt with grey trousers.

The heartwarming photos were shared with a message: "The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been cheering on @paralympicsgb_official at @paris2024!



"On Wednesday, Their Royal Highnesses visited the Paralympic Village, touring Paralympics GB’s facilities, meeting athletes and spending time with support staff."

The palace also wrote: "The Duke has been Patron of the British Paralympic Association since 2003."

Edward and Sophie have been assigned more royal duties since King Charles and Princess Kate announced their cancer diagnosis earlier this year.