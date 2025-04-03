Buckingham Palace releases statement as Prince Harry prepares to return

Royal family has shared King Charles III's latest video with a statement amid reports of Prince Harry's return to the UK.

The 76-year-old marked the 80th anniversary of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) at RAF Northolt on Thursday, unveiling a new aircraft that will deliver aid to remote regions in Papua New Guinea.

The monarch also celebrated Papua New Guinea's 50th anniversary of independence during the visit.

Buckingham Palace has released the video of King Charles' latest outing on the royal family's official Instagram account, stating: "Mission Aviation Fellowship, believed to be the world’s largest humanitarian air operator, flies to 14,000 remote destinations to deliver support to isolated communities including access to medicine, technology and education."

The statement continued: "His Majesty unveiled their new aircraft, which will deliver aid to remote regions in Papua New Guinea, and had the opportunity to meet staff and volunteers of MAF."

The Palace's latest post about the King comes amid reports of Harry's return to the UK as the Duke of Sussex has taken legal action against the Home Office regarding his protection and security in the country of his birth.

Harry's appeal against the ruling on his level of protection is scheduled for April 8 and 9 in London.