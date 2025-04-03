Prince Harry's charity breaks silence after Duke calls out 'blatant lies'

Prince Harry claims he was 'forced to resign' from the charity he founded in honour of Princess Diana

Prince Harry’s former charity is finally breaking its silence after the Duke of Sussex issued an emotional statement about his resignation.

Sentebale, the African children’s charity the Duke co-founded in honour of his late mother, responded as the Charity Commission launched a probe into its leadership crisis.

The controversy erupted after Harry, Prince Seeiso, and multiple trustees quit in protest when chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka refused to step down. The mass resignations triggered a regulatory compliance case, with the watchdog investigating whether the charity’s leadership had acted appropriately.

Now, Sentebale’s leadership is addressing the turmoil.

In a statement, Chandauka said she welcomed the inquiry, adding, “We initiated an internal governance review last year, the findings of which we will share with the Charity Commission.”

Executive Director Carmel Gaillard also spoke out, saying, “We welcome the clarity this process will bring. Transparency and accountability are central to how we operate.”

The response comes after Harry’s own statement, in which he called the situation “heartbreaking” and condemned “blatant lies” that he believes have harmed the charity.

“We fully expect [the inquiry] will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign,” he said, adding that he hopes the charity is placed “in the right hands immediately.”