'One Direction' fans are in for BIG surprise

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne went on a hiatus in 2016

One Directioners can’t keep calm as they have a treat coming in their way.

Last year, one of the band members Liam Payne passed away tragically on October 16 leaving the fans and entire world in shock.

Since then, they have been waiting to witness a reunion of the surviving members namely Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to pay a tribute to their late brother.

However, the reunification has been turned down by all the boys, but there is another exciting venture coming in involving 1D.

Billboard’s Executive Director of Music Jason Lipshutz has announced that he is working on a book, titled A Whole Lotta History, covering the entire journey of the globally acclaimed band.

Taking it to Instagram, Jason opened that he will be covering the formation of the pop group on The X-Factor to their solo careers.

“Very excited to announce: I’m writing a book about One Direction. This will explore their entire journey, go through every album, and help explain why 1D’s musical and cultural impact will stand the test of time.”

He further revealed that he is working in collaboration with publication Atria Books, who previously imprinted Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us.

The latest update took the internet by a storm as fans say that they cannot wait to read the perfect book.

One Direction was formed in 2010. The members continued to work as a band until 2016.