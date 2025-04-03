Kate Middleton's delicate earrings reflects her effortless modern style

By keeping her accessories minimal, Kate demonstrated her natural approach to royal dressing

The Princess of Wales showcased her signature blend of elegance and contemporary fashion during a recent Six Nations Rugby match, where she sported a chic pair of statement earrings.

Kate,43, accessorised her sleek black ensemble with the 'Rosalia Hoops Lapis' from Shyla-an understated yet stylish choice that complemented her black turtleneck and the gold accents of her blazer.

Fashion experts James Harris, a Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake, shared insights with GB News, highlighting how the earrings reinforced Kate's ability to balance sophistication with a modern edge.

By keeping her accessories minimal, Kate demonstrated her natural approach to royal dressing-effortlessly merging tradition with contemporary trends.

The match that held at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, was particularly meaningful for the royal couple as Prince William and Princess Kate each support opposing teams due to their respective patronages, adding a friendly rivalry to the event



