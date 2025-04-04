Kim Kardashian comforts Kanye West's ex Bianca after unexpected split, reports

Kim Kardashian has recently stepped in to offer support to Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s ex, after their "supposed" split, leaving people wondering about their current status.

According to reports, Kim, who had her fair share of ups and downs with her ex-husband Kanye, is now showing a side of compassion toward Bianca, who is said to be struggling with anxiety following the breakup.

An insider told PageSix: "When she found out she reached out right away."

The Kardashians star, who made waves with a bold SKIMS post on Thursday where she went bare skin, is still waiting to hear back from the rapper's ex, sources confirmed.

The SKKN founder reached out to show her support, letting Bianca know that she’s there if she ever needs someone to talk to. However, Kim and Bianca share a special bond, especially as they both navigate their connections with Kanye.

"Kim feels like she's the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through," the source shared.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian is reportedly suing singer Lana Del Rey for $1 million over a violation involving a SKIMS ad campaign, leaving people completely stunned after her recent act.