Jennifer Aniston pens down sweet note for Pedro Pascal amid romance rumours

Jennifer Aniston sends a lovely message to Pedro Pascal following dinner date

Jennifer Aniston made sure to make Pedro Pascal’s 50th birthday extra special with a sweet wish.

The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 2nd, and wrote a birthday wish.

The Friends star shared a New Yorker comic about The Last Of Us actor to celebrate his birthday.

The comic showed an illustration of a therapy session, with the therapist saying, "It's not strange at all — lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems."

"Can confirm — as nice as he seems," Aniston wrote on the Instagram Story, adding, “Happy Birthday PP!", with celebratory emojis.

The birthday wish followed on the heels of their recent dinner date together in Los Angeles, which sparked the rumours of a romance between the two.

However, a source told People Magazine that it was "a business dinner to get to know each other better."

The insider added, "Jen likes [Pedro's] energy and would love to work with him.”

Pascal previously gushed about the actress during The Last of Us season 2 premiere where he said he would “do anything” for Aniston.