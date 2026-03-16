Amy Madigan and Ed Harris’s love story revealed: how the couple built a 45-year marriage

Actors Amy Madigan and Ed Harris have shared a relationship spanning more than four decades, building one of Hollywood’s longest lasting marriages.

The pair first met in 1980 and later married in 1983 while working together on the film Places in the Heart. Over the years, both actors have built highly respected careers in film, television and theatre.

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Harris has earned four Academy Award nominations for roles including Apollo 13 and The Truman Show, as well as an Emmy nomination for Westworld.

Madigan became widely known for films such as Field of Dreams and Uncle Buck.

She recently received an Academy Award nomination at age 75 for her performance in Weapons, her first nomination since 1986.

Madigan first saw Harris performing in Sam Shepard’s play Cowboy Mouth in Los Angeles in 1980.

"It was like something you see in a movie or hear in a song," she told Life magazine in 1985.

"I just thought, 'Well, there he is.' It was obvious to me that I'd see him again."

The couple later worked together on a play in 1981 before marrying two years later.

Their daughter, Lily Dolores Harris, was born in 1993 and has also pursued acting.

Over the years, Madigan and Harris have collaborated on multiple projects, including films and stage productions.

“We both really enjoy what we do and it’s really fun to work together,” Harris told PEOPLE in 2025. “You trust and love each other, and it's fun to be together doing what you love."