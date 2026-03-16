Lewis Pullman teases 'surprises' in 'Avengers: Doomsday': 'Made for the fans'

Lewis Pullman is spilling some exciting updates on the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor who made his MCU debut last year in Thunderbolts, talked about the forthcoming Marvel installment at the red carpet at the Oscars 2026.

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"I can just say that I know fans are going to really appreciate this one," he told E! News. "This was made for the fans, and I think there's a lot of surprises in there that haven't been done in Marvel yet."

"So," Lewis noted, "it's going to break a lot of rules in the most exciting way possible."

He walked down the red carpet of the 98th Academy Awards along with his dad, Bill Pullman.

"I can't give away too much," Lewis further told the outlet. But "it is littered with parodies left and right. I get to do a lot of one-on-one stuff with my dad for the first time in this way, and it was really special."

Moreover, the actor also shared a rare insight into his father-son dynamic, noting, "Me and my dad lived five minutes from each other. I'd go over there, we'd make dinner, watch a movie, like every other night."