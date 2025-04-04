Jennifer Aniston gets witty with latest social media moment

Jennifer Aniston, iconic star who is best known for her role Rachel Green in legendary TV show Friends, recently gave her fans a glimpse into sweet friendship with fellow star Pedro Pascal as she celebrated his big 5-0.

The 56-year-old star took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to the Hollywood icon, making sure Pedro’s milestone birthday was one to remember.

Aniston shared a funny comic on her Instagram Stories that perfectly sums up what everyone’s thinking about Pedro Pascal.

She wrote: “It’s not strange at all — lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems.”

The actress added on top of the post: “Can confirm — as nice as he seems (raised-hands emoji.)”

Pedro, best known for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, celebrated his big 50th on Wednesday (April 2, 2025). He was greeted by purple streamers as he stepped out of a trailer on what seemed to be a movie set.

With a huge smile on his face, Pedro Pascal shared the joyful moment on social media, letting everyone in on his celebration.