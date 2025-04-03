Justin Bieber begins new debate with message to mom

Pop sensation Justin Bieber sent fans into a frenzy with a shocking photo on a special occasion.

Wishing his mother Pattie Mallette on her 50th birthday, the Baby hitmaker shared a throwback image of his mom on his Instagram feed.

"50 MOMMMMMMMM," he wrote in the caption, adding a sweet message. "luv that I get to be ur son. Happy bday @pattiemallette [white heart]"

His Wednesday, April 2, social media post featured a younger Mallette smiling in what appeared to be a school photo.

The internet quickly exploded, with fans pointing out the uncanny resemblance between the mother-son duo.

The comments section was flooded with humorous remarks, with one follower saying, "Sorry but i thought its an edit of you justin in’a wig."

"Oh she legit said copy paste," wrote another..

"Dang and here I thought you looked like your DAD," added a third.

"That’s literally your twin," chimed in another, along with a row of crying emojis.

Meanwhile, a fifth fan playfully asked, "this not u with a swoop to the side ?[sic]."

In addition, Mallette herself couldn’t resist showering her son with love, commenting, "Love you so much [heart eyes emoji]!"

With the striking similarity between Justin and his mom, the post sparked lighthearted comments and reactions from fans all over.