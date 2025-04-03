King Charles firmly rejects Prince Harry’s approach to 'big issue'

King Charles denounces Prince Harry's views

King Charles is choosing to take the high road when it comes to the media, unlike his son Prince Harry.

Despite years of media intrusion, he maintains that journalism is "a cornerstone of our democracy."

Royal author Gareth Russell shared this insight during an interview with GB News, highlighting the King's support for press freedom despite his personal challenges.

Russell explained that like many families, the royal family has differing views across generations.

"You have to accept that different members and different generations have sometimes very different views about politics, society, and all of the big issues."

Charles’ belief in press freedom isn’t a blank check, but a stance that supports the right to express even difficult opinions.

This is a stark contrast to Prince Harry, whose relationship with the media has been far more contentious.

The Duke of Sussex has taken legal action against British outlets, including a recent settlement with News Group Newspapers (publisher of The Sun) and Mirror Group Newspapers for privacy violations.

His ongoing lawsuits, including one against the Daily Mail, showcase his more adversarial approach to the press.

Charles, however, has chosen a path of reconciliation over confrontation.

His own run-ins with the media, such as the infamous "Tampongate" scandal with Camilla in 1993, were painful but haven’t soured his view on press freedom.