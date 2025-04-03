Kourtney Kardashian makes rare admission about parenting son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian reveals contentious decision about baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian made a rare decision about parenting her baby Rocky, which even Kris Jenner does not agree with.

The 45-year-old celebrity mom opened up about dealing with “baby brain” in discussion with friend and business partner Simon Huck, and Lauryn and Michael Bosstick.

Appearing on The Skinny Confidential, during The Kardashians episode this Thursday, April 3rd, Kourtney confessed that she co-sleeps with her baby.

“I’m like, on another planet. I have baby brain. I’m like in a different world,” Kourtney said, referring to her state of mind after giving birth to 15-month-old son Rocky. “I don’t know what day of the week it is, to be honest.”

The host Lauryn asked her morning routine, to which Kourtney replied, “We sleep with our baby. Well my mom was saying this to me last night because she’s…”

“She’s a bit resistant,” Michael chimed in, and Kourtney agreed, "Right."

The reality star went on to explain how having a baby has ignited the desire for slowing down her life, in her.

“With my babies and my husband, I have like a desire to slow down. It’s nice to actually linger in a moment, not rushing so that you can experience everything...,” said Kourtney.

The next scene featured the momager Kris in the podcast studio, and the hosts asked her opinion on co-sleeping.

“We didn’t co-sleep in the ‘80s! No, we didn’t. We had structure. We had schedules. We had mealtime. We put our kids to bed at 7 o’clock and then we’d go to dinner and have some grown up time. And it was a wonderful life,” said the businesswoman.

However, Kourtney remained firm on her decision, “I wouldn’t be able to sleep if my baby was in another room by himself in a crib.”