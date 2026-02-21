Taylor Swift made sure Jodie Turner-Smith's little girl had a special day on 'Opalite' music video set

Jodie Turner-Smith has opened up about her experience working with Taylor Swift for her Opalite music video.

As Turner-Smith made special appearance as an aerobics instructor in the video, she revealed that Swift personally encouraged her to bring her 5-year-old daughter, Juno to the set.

Speaking with People Magazine, Turner-Smith admitted that working with Swift as her favourite music video experience to date.

She said, "I think it's my favorite experience on a music video. It was so incredible to watch her work and the way that she works and the way her mind moves."

Adding, "And when she hit me up and was like, 'Hey, will you do this?' I was like, 'Say less.'"

Furthermore, Turner-Smith revealed about Swift, "She's so cool and down to earth and wonderful, and it was interesting keeping it a secret. I'm so proud of my daughter for not telling anyone."

"And they were like, 'Please, no, because we don't want her to tell anyone.' And Taylor was like, 'I want to meet her.' So that was so sweet," she added.

Following the release of music video, Jodie Turner-Smith also posted photos from the Opalite set on social media, also including shots of her daughter with Taylor Swift.