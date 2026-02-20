Photo: Denise Richards doubles down on abuse claims against ex husband Aaron Phypers amid show return

Denise Richards reflected on "marriage breakdown" after declaring that her abusive relationship with Aaron Phypers was hopeless.

For those unversed, the actress split from her husband last July after six years of marriage amid allegations of abusive behaviour.

Recently, Richards marked her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Thursday's episode.

During this appearance, she was asked about the evidence of the physical abuse that were included in her July request for a restraining order against Aaron.

Erika Jayne told her, “I wanted to talk to you about the black eye I saw. I'm going to say this, ‘That can't be a onetime thing.’”

Denise replied, “No, that's the truth."

“It started a while ago. It was a slow burn though. My dad asked me, he said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ I said, ‘I can’t share this and stay with a person.’”

Furthermore, the 55-year-old star opened up about the moment she realised "it was over" for their long-term relationship.

Denise recalled the seven-and-a-half hour operation, after which Aaron tried to help her to the bathroom but ended up making her cry instead.

The actress alleged that Aaron tried to grab her phone and "hit" her on the side of her head, while she was sitting on the toilet.

“That's when I really knew there's no hope at ever salvaging this marriage at all. I just wanted to get through my surgeries, and I almost rescheduled my second one, and I said, ‘I cannot go through what I went through.’ Here I am," she continued.

However, her former husband, Aaron Phypers has denied all allegations of physical abuse.