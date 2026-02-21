Hilary Duff’s son playfully roasts her outfit in new album interview

Hilary Duff got a dose of honest fashion feedback from her teenage son while promoting her latest music project.

It was during a new video interview with Billboard, when the 38-year-old singer and actress was questioned by her 13-year-old son, Luca, about her new album, luck...or something.

The conversation quickly turned witty when Luca critiqued his mother’s outfit—a sparkly orange long-sleeve top sewn into an Arsenal FC jersey. When Duff asked if he had any thoughts on her look, Luca bluntly responded that it was “not it.” He went on to add that Arsenal wasn’t his team of choice.

He then pointed to his own shirt, revealing it was from Real Madrid, while jokingly clarifying he wasn’t actually a supporter. He later suggested that if Duff had chosen a jersey from Manchester City, it might have been more acceptable.

Beyond the fashion critique, the pair discussed Duff’s new music style and her return to recording. During the interview, Duff also asked whether Luca might want to pursue a career in music. The teenager said he would prefer becoming a professional footballer or a model.

Duff shares Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. She is also a mother to three daughters, namely Townes, Mae, and Banks, with husband Matthew Koma.