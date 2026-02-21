Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form part ways after 3 years of marriage

Alexandra Daddario and her husband, Andrew Form, have split after three years of marriage.

The Bay Watch actress's spokesperson revealed in a recent statement to People that "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage."

"The decision was made with love and respect," the representative continued.

It is pertinent to mention that the Percy Jackson star and the film producer tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed a son together.

The statement further added that, Alexandra and Andrew "will continue to co-parent their child together."

The former couple will "appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition."

It is unclear when Alexandra and Andrew began dating but the White Lotus alum publicly announced her relationship in May 2021 with a loved-up photo on her Instagram account.

In December 2021, the pair got engaged and walked down the aisle in New Orleans after six months.

Alexandra is also stepmom to Andrew's two kids, Rowan, nine, and Julian, 12, whom he shares with ex wife Jordana Brewster.

This came after Alexandra clapped back at critics, calling her “a bad actress.”

“I'm not a bad actress. I've just done some projects that don't showcase me in the way that I should be showcased. OK?” she told Elle.

She added, “Directing and the writing is everything. Sometimes I'm lit poorly, but I'm not a bad actress. I got an Emmy nomination. How do you think I did that?”