Avan Jogia says life with fiancee Halsey feels like 'coming home'

Avan Jogia has opened up about his relationship with fiancée Halsey.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actor revealed that Halsey's support helped him navigate one of the most demanding projects yet.

As Avan stars alongside Dove Cameron in 56 Days, he said, "I feel like generally, there's foundational things about your life, especially as an actor — and I know that [Dove is] the same, you're cut from the same cloth that I am — which is: There [are] some things about your life that are sacred and normal and essential to your core."

He went on to add about Halsey, "And being able to have a partner to come home to and talk about just the frustrations of creativity, and just how hard it is to create, is such a joy."

Furthermore, Avan admitted that having Halsey understand his work is "the best thing," noting, ""It sort of completes the circle for me, as an artist, just to have somebody that you can come home to and be able to work out your day with. I mean, this is the joy."

On the other hand, Avan Jogia also gave an update on wedding plans with Halsey, stating“I think that we're not in any rush to do anything specific at any specific timeline other than our own. We're really lucky. We get to enjoy each stage of our lives."

"I don't know, I don't think rushing — yeah, we're just not moving in any one space other than our own, and it's everything. We're so busy. We're just so busy. But yeah, absolutely. I'm so excited. It's going to be great," he added.