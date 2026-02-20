Gwyneth Paltrow reveals deep personal connection with Kate Hudson

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed over fellow Hollywood star Kate Hudson.

Celebrating the decades-long friendship with Hudson, Paltrow affectionately described her as "little sister."

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Arlington Artist of the Year Award ceremony, Paltrow introduced Hudson, who was being honoured for her Oscar-nominated performance in Song Sung Blue. The Iron Man actress told the audience, "I am here because Kate Hudson and I are real, true, old friends."

She went on to add, "She's like a little sister to me."

Paltrow noted that she's "much older" than Hudson, but still she remembered seeing her when she was little. Paltrow also added that her parents, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow shared longtime friendships with Hudson's parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

"We grew up in the same orbit, but it wasn't really until the early 2000s that we became what we are now," the Marty Supreme actress added, noting that we've created "the kind of friendship where we've had the full spectrum."

Recalling Hudson's 30th birthday, Paltrow said, "where I got really drunk, and my 40th birthday, where everybody, I think, got really drunk."

She added, "We've been through breakups together and just this wonderful intertwining of our families. Our kids were in a band together when they were tiny and went to high school together."

Furthermore, Gwyneth Paltrow also called Kate Hudson "an amazing artist, an entrepreneur, obviously an incredible singer and a mother."

On the other hand, the Song Sung Blue star has also described her friendship with Paltrow as the most "loyal, beautiful bond."