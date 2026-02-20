Hilary Duff tears up talking about estranged sister Haylie Duff

Hilary Duff shares heartbreak over Haylie Duff fallout

Hilary Duff is heartbroken over her strained relationship with sister Haylie Duff.

"It’s] just absolutely the most lonely part of my existence is not having my sister in my life at the moment," Hilary, 38, tearfully said in a CBS Mornings interview broadcast Friday, February 20.

"[I] really struggled with including that on the record," she said about her song We Don’t Talk from her new album Luck … Or Something.

"As a person that exists in the world without my, like, other half, so many people are having that experience," she said.

"A lot of conversations I have with people are, like, 'Yeah, me too,'" she added.

Ultimately, the Stranger singer added the song because it’s her "truth".

"It’s my truth, and like I said, so many people are having this experience," she said. "It’s hard because I am me, and people know everything about my life since I was a child. I didn’t necessarily choose that part, but it’s my reality. It was honestly, like, healing to say."

"It’s hard to watch your life unfold on the internet sometimes with talking heads on TikTok speculating this, that and the other. Sometimes they’re wrong and sometimes they’re right. All of that is just a crazy thing to process," she added.

The actress and singer has found a way to cope with it, understanding that people are doing whatever they can on social media to make a living.

"It would be impossible to say it doesn’t piss me off or hurt me sometimes, but I also understand it’s a lane of work that’s been created and now that there’s not a lot of work out there anymore, people got to do it," she said.