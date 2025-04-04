Nicolas Cage’s son sent to treatment after terrifying attack on mother

Weston Cage, 33-year-old son of actor Nicolas Cage, is currently facing a tough road ahead after being sentenced to a mental health program.

This comes after a troubling incident where he was accused of assaulting his mother, Christina Fulton.

Instead of serving time behind bars, Weston Cage was sentenced to a two-year mental health program. Judge Enrique Monguia acknowledged that Weston’s mental health issues were a major factor in the incident, pointing out that it was clear he was going through a breakdown at the time.

However, this sentence offers Weston a chance to get the help he needs and work towards recovery rather than face prison.

Weston’s lawyer, Michael A. Goldstein, explained that Weston had already been getting mental health treatment and was confident the progress would continue. He also mentioned that Weston was making improvements, both mentally and personally, even getting ready for his upcoming wedding.

His mother, Christina Fulton, attended the hearing and asked the court to give her son a chance at rehab instead of prison, saying, “Please help my son.”

Fulton opened up about the horrifying night in April 2024, saying Weston set his apartment on fire before turning on her. She described how he grabbed her by the hair, dragged her to an elevator, and pinned her down so forcefully she struggled to breathe.

The pain was unbearable, and she nearly passed out when he allegedly pressed his thumb into her eye. Just when things seemed hopeless, one of Weston’s friends stepped in and saved her.

The case has gained widespread attention, with Weston’s ongoing mental health issues and his mother’s heartfelt plea for help at the forefront.