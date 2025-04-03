Doctor Who's Russell T Davies shares 'surprising' details about upcoming season

Doctor Who's Russell T Davies offers inside glimpse into show's upcoming season

Doctor Who’s Russell T Davies is offering an inside glimpse into the an “exhilarating” new season of the highly-anticipated series.

During an exclusive interview with Radio Times, Davies detailed his thoughts on taking the show to new heights as well as bringing ‘joy’ to its targeted audience.

Speaking of the science-fiction BBC series, which is slated to return for season 15 on April 12, the showrunner told the outlet, "Doctor Who is the most exhilarating show in the world. Come and join in,' is what I always want to say to people. Come and have fun. Come and enjoy it.

"It's a rollercoaster. You get the best jokes, and you get the biggest scares, and you get the maddest monsters."

Concluding his thoughts on the series, he further went on to add, "Doctor Who is a big, full-hearted show. It's full-blooded; it's an enormous adventure. Just relax and come and enjoy it, and I promise you'll have a great time, absolutely."

In addition, the 61-year-old promised not to let the viewers down, claiming that they are definitely in for an exciting ride as Tardis will do "things it’s never done before."