Victoria Beckham stuns in Paris amid David's bold statement about 'missing' family

Victoria Beckham made a notable appearance in a stylish outfit after her husband, David Beckham, shared some heartfelt insights about their family.

The former Spice Girl singer, 51, stepped out in style ahead of her Paris Fashion Week show.

The fashion designer and wife of legendary footballer David Beckham is preparing for her new catwalk show, with the Victoria Beckham Spring Summer 2026 runway scheduled for Friday.

Victoria was spotted leaving her Paris hotel on Wednesday to ensure all her preparations timely done.

She oozed effortless style in a grey oversized suit jacket, paired with matching flared trousers, and a simple white-t-shirt for a chic, understated look.

Adding to her glamorous ensemble, she wore oversized black sunglasses and platform heels. To complete the look, Victoria accessorized with a silver necklace and a green snake print Hermes bag.

This public appearance follows reports that Victoria has told friends that 'enough is enough,' admitting she can no longer keep 'fighting the same fight' after months of emotional strain.

It also comes after David Beckham's heartfelt comments about the importance of family amid ingoing feud with their son, Brooklyn.

'I am very close to family,' therefore, over the years,' they have got used to me travelling,' David spoke to DailyMail.