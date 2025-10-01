Nicole Kidman leans on her pal Naomi Watts after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman has recently found support in her close friend and actress Naomi Watt after Keith Urban files for divorce earlier this week.

A source spilled to Daily Mail that the Oscar winner has been “calling Naomi a ton to talk out how she needs to cope with the situation”.

The insider noted that Nicole has leaned on her best friend for sane advice at the time of her break up from Keith.

“There has been a lot of advice flowing and Nicole listens because Naomi has been through it herself,” continued a source.

An insider told the outlet, “Naomi had a very public split from Heath Ledger then Live Schreiber so she knows how challenging heartbreak in the spotlight can be.”

Interestingly, another source opened up that Naomi's clever advice has been “to be as honest as can be with the public and just get it out there and over with so fans can process and move on”.

It is pertinent to mention that King Kong actress previously helped Nicole to get through Tom Cruise divorce.

Meanwhile, Naomi has become a role model for the Babygirl actress as she is now having a loving marriage to Billy Crudup.

“One day Nicole would like that; an adoring relationship with so much love like Naomi and Billy have,” added a tipster.

For those unversed, Nicole and Naomi reportedly first met at the audition for swimsuit commercial in Sydney at the age of 15.

They bonded well at the time and then their friendship solidified when they worked together on the 1991 movie, Flirting.