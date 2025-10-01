Taylor Swift drops new 'Life of a Showgirl' lyric for fans to decipher

Taylor Swift sends fans wild piecing together clues ahead of album release

Taylor Swift fans have their detective hats on for the entire The Life of a Showgirl release week as she peels layers upon layers of clues.

The 35-year-old pop superstar went into Mastermind mode to design the latest Easter Egg, which fans worked hard to decode.

Some Swifties noticed a glitch (but it wasn’t a glitch) in the lyrics of her album Reputation as random letters appeared capitalised on Apple Music.

Since nothing is ever coincidental with Swift, fans arranged the capitalised letters together and read them backwards, which revealed to them the second lyric from the album.

The assortment of capital letters read, “They don’t make loyalty like they used to,” which Swifties believe is a lyric from one of the upcoming songs.

This is not the first time Swift has sent fans on an Easter Egg hunt, but even as early as 2010, she teased her single Back to December, which was about her ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, through a hidden code.

Swift hid the name “Tay” in the liner notes of Speak Now, and that has taught fans to get better at solving her puzzles.