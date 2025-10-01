David Beckham makes heartbreaking admission amid ongoing family feud

David Beckham has recently made heartbreaking admission about the importance of family amid ongoing feud with his son Brooklyn.

The former footballer spoke up about being apart from his family while travelling at the Bowers & Wilkins launch event for their Px8 S2 in London.

While speaking to Daily Mail and other media at the event, David revealed that he’s “very close to family”, therefore, over the years, “they've got used to me travelling”.

“The boys obviously have been around, you know, most of my career, so they have seen me travel a lot and so has Victoria and Harper later on,” continued the 50-year-old.

However, now, David noted that the travel he does, “you know, of course” it's really extensive.

“I miss my dogs… they're part of the family, so yeah, that's really all I miss,” stated the footballer.

When asked about his time he spends most in travelling, David disclosed that it's now between London and Miami.

“I've been very lucky in my career and my life, life after my career and in business because I get to travel,” he mentioned.

David recalled when he was at Manchester United, his “first trip was to South Africa” when was only 17 years old.

“I travelled so much with football,” he further said.

David explained, “But then when I finished, I was able to travel in a different way to enjoy cities and countries in a different manner and enjoy cultures and, and for me that's, that's one of the best parts of what I do.”

“I get to meet so many different people and jump into so many different cultures, that's one of my favourite parts of what I do,” he added.