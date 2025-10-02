Celine Dion makes glittering comeback in Christmas glam debut

Celine Dion returned to the spotlight in glamorous style as she was announced as the new face of Charlotte Tilbury’s Christmas campaign.

The Canadian star, 57, who has been open about her battle with stiff person syndrome, appeared radiant in the festive shoot and video.

The singer posed alongside the beauty mogul in a nude sparkly feathered catsuit, laughing and dancing in behind the scenes footage.

At one moment she even kicked her leg high in the air while sharing a playful moment with Charlotte.

For the campaign Dion sang her hit I’m Alive, speaking about the collaboration, she said music and beauty always inspired her.

However, she called confidence the greatest gift and hoped the campaign would remind people to feel alive and empowered.

Dion revealed her illness in 2022 and had to cancel her world tour, as the condition is a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

The star made her performance comeback at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she stunned with a rendition of Edith Piaf’s Hymne à L’amour.

Moreover, Charlotte Tilbury praised Dion as an icon of resilience and said their long friendship dated back to 2012 when she created the singer’s Las Vegas residency look.

She described Dion as a woman of extraordinary strength and heart whose story had touched millions.