Princess Andre attends Katie Price's tour show after supporting dad's gig

Princess Katie later shared a snap of the group on Instagram

Princess Andre showed her support for mum Katie Price by attending the latest live show of her tour on Tuesday night.

For context, the former glamour model, 47, is currently on a successful nationwide tour alongside her best friend Kerry Katona.

Princess, 18 who recently landed her solo project The Princess Diaries, attended the show with Kerry's daughter. She shared a stunning snap of the stage on Instagram before the performance began, and captioning it: 'Proud of you.'

Her appearance comes amid ongoing tension between her and Katie, with Katie previously claiming she was banned from appearing in her daughter's ITV2 series The Princess Diaries earlier this year and was also left out of Princess's 18th birthday celebrations.

Katie later shared a snap of the group on Instagram, writing: 'Love the support that our girls are giving us@princessandre.'

The show of support for Katie comes shortly after Princess also backed her dad, Peter Andre, at his performance at the O2 Arena as part of Sam Thompson and Pete Wick's Staying Relevant Tour.

The rising star, watched from the crowd alongside her step mum, Emily, as Peter performed his classic hit Mysterious Girl.