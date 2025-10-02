Johnny Depp attends Paris Fashion Week first time in 30 years

Johnny Depp is stepping back into the fashion spotlight, making a long-awaited return to Paris Fashion Week more than 30 years after his last appearance.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star took a front-row seat at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway show on Oct. 1, marking his first time attending since becoming the face of Dior Sauvage in 2015.

The 62-year-old kept to his signature style, pairing a gray fedora with a matching double-breasted coat layered over a dark green plaid shirt and loose blue jeans. He rounded out the look with blue-tinted sunglasses, a nod to his trademark eclectic flair.

Depp’s last Paris Fashion Week appearance was in the 1990s, when he attended alongside then-girlfriend Kate Moss.

Paris also carries personal significance for the actor, who raised his children, Lily-Rose, 26, and Jack, 23, in France with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis.

His fashionable outing comes just weeks after a troubling incident at his countryside estate in East Sussex.

Depp faced backlash after his Bullmastiff, Bourbon, attacked and killed two sheep while being walked by a staff member. The dog reportedly broke free and ran into a nearby field.

Farmer Joe Ginger, who owned the animals, told The Sun, “I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business. It is a serious matter.”

Another local farmer estimated the sheep to be worth about £180 each and stressed that “dog owners need to be more aware,” adding that Depp should offer compensation.

A source close to Depp said the actor was “really upset” upon hearing the news and immediately brought in a professional trainer to prevent future incidents.

Neighbors described Depp as respectful and private, noting that while he’s occasionally seen around the village, he generally keeps to himself.