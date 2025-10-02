Johnny Depp attends Paris Fashion Week first time in 30 years

Johnny Depp is stepping back into the fashion spotlight, making a long-awaited return to Paris Fashion Week more than 30 years after his last appearance.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star took a front-row seat at Dior’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway show on Oct. 1, marking his first time attending since becoming the face of Dior Sauvage in 2015.
The 62-year-old kept to his signature style, pairing a gray fedora with a matching double-breasted coat layered over a dark green plaid shirt and loose blue jeans. He rounded out the look with blue-tinted sunglasses, a nod to his trademark eclectic flair.
Depp’s last Paris Fashion Week appearance was in the 1990s, when he attended alongside then-girlfriend Kate Moss.
Paris also carries personal significance for the actor, who raised his children, Lily-Rose, 26, and Jack, 23, in France with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis.
His fashionable outing comes just weeks after a troubling incident at his countryside estate in East Sussex.
Depp faced backlash after his Bullmastiff, Bourbon, attacked and killed two sheep while being walked by a staff member. The dog reportedly broke free and ran into a nearby field.
Farmer Joe Ginger, who owned the animals, told The Sun, “I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business. It is a serious matter.”
Another local farmer estimated the sheep to be worth about £180 each and stressed that “dog owners need to be more aware,” adding that Depp should offer compensation.
A source close to Depp said the actor was “really upset” upon hearing the news and immediately brought in a professional trainer to prevent future incidents.
Neighbors described Depp as respectful and private, noting that while he’s occasionally seen around the village, he generally keeps to himself.
Justin Bieber’s pal Dylan Efron reveals the biggest lesson he learnt from singer
Australian actress Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban officially part ways earlier this week
Taylor Swift sends fans wild piecing together clues ahead of album release
David Beckham shares rare insight into his bond with his family
Taylor Swift drops subtle hint at 'Showgirl' release celebration
'Wizards of Waverly Place' alum reveals his favourite moment at Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco wedding