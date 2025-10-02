George Clooney reveals making Adam Sandler wear formal outfits

George Clooney and Adam Sandler; 'He’s the sweetest '

George Clooney is proving that his influence extends far beyond the big screen. The 64-year-old actor revealed at the New York Film Festival that he has been subtly steering his Jay Kelly co-star Adam Sandler toward sharper fashion choices.

“I actually [have] been making Adam wear suits. Don’t you think he looks nicer instead of those big baggy shorts?” Clooney told PEOPLE during the film’s red carpet premiere.

The actor then added warmly, “I love him. He’s the sweetest man in the world. He’s a dear friend and the fact that I got to work with him again is [great].”

The two stars matched in deep navy blue suits at the festival, pairing their looks with sleek black leather shoes.

While Clooney opted for a crisp white shirt, Sandler chose a more relaxed black button-down top. The style shift isn’t just a one-off.

Sandler also suited up in a tuxedo with a black bow tie at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, another moment where he coordinated with Clooney.

Still, Sandler’s casual aesthetic, oversized tees, shorts, and sneakers, remains a beloved part of his identity.

In July, the comedian joked about being seen as a style icon, telling Complex, “It’s funny as hell. And whenever one of my kids or their friends talks to me about it... my wife’s like, ‘What the hell are we talking about right now? How did that happen?’”

He also credited his wife Jackie for always supporting his comfort-first wardrobe, saying, “She’s comfortable like that. Let him do that. Leave him alone.”

While his friendship with Sandler is keeping red carpets stylish, Clooney is also opening up about the next phase of his career.

With decades of accolades under his belt, including two Oscars, four Golden Globes, three Emmys, a BAFTA and a Tony Award, the actor admits he no longer feels pressure to chase success.

“I’m not in that mass rush to succeed anymore,” he told Extra.

Clooney explained that he’s shifting his focus to family life with wife Amal and their twins.

“I’ve had my career in many ways and you know things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot and it’s fun,” he said.

He added with a laugh, “I’m still young enough that I can run around with them. That’s going away quickly, but I can still do it right now.”

For Clooney, the joy of influencing Sandler’s wardrobe and making films seems to come second these days to something far more meaningful, time with his children.