Hilary Duff opens up about marriage fears despite strong bond with Matthew Koma
Hilary Duff shares sometimes struggles with insecurity in her marriage
Hilary Duff admits she often worries her husband might one day leave her for someone else.
Duff made the admission in a recent interview, saying she frequently has dreams about her husband, Matthew Koma, leaving her for another songwriter he collaborates with.
“I always think Matt’s going to leave me for some coolio indie songwriter that he works with,” Duff, 38, admitted to Rolling Stone in the interview published Thursday
The singer said those fears even made their way into her new track Holiday Party, which explores imagined betrayal and emotional anxiety within a relationship.
Koma, who joined Duff for the interview, dismissed her fears while acknowledging that emotional insecurities can still feel very real.
“Which is so insane,” the songwriter, also 38, responded, adding, “But also very real. Those are real things to get hung up on emotionally.”
The couple first connected in 2017 after being introduced professionally and bonded over music during an early meeting that lasted hours.
Duff, who first rose to fame starring in Lizzie McGuire, later married Koma in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home. They welcomed three daughters together, while Duff is also a mother to son, Luca, from her previous marriage to former athlete Mike Comrie.
Koma has remained deeply involved in Duff’s musical comeback, co-writing and producing material for her upcoming album Luck… or Something. The project marks a major return to music after Duff stepped back to focus on motherhood and acting.
