Royal family releases emotional statement as Buckingham Palace closes its doors

Buckingham Palace shares emotional statement with tearful Duchess Sophie's photos

King Charles III's office has issued a very touching message after making major announcement about the Palace closure.

Duchess Sophie, the royal family's hard-working royal, could not control her emotions and shed tears during her appearance at an event.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a travelling photo exhibition about courageous women with tears in her eyes.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the photos of lady Louise Windsor's mother with a touching statement.

The photos were released with a heartfelt message: "The Duchess then toured the exhibition by Farida Global Organisation which tells the stories of survivors of genocide and has been exhibited in cities around the world, including Berlin and the Hague."

The message reads: "The #16Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.

"The campaign runs every year from 25th November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10th December, Human Rights Day. Head to our Instagram Story to read more about HRH’s work to support women in conflict."

The post comes amid reports that Buckingham Palace has closed its doors for three years. Due to extensive renovation work, the Palace will not receive any state visits. These will be moved to Windsor Castle instead.