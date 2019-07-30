close
Tue Jul 30, 2019
July 30, 2019

Sara Ali Khan's mom Amrita Singh bonds with Kartik Aaryan at 'Aaj Kal' sets

Tue, Jul 30, 2019

It seems like things are moving on a rather fast pace for the newest lovers in B-town Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

According to the latest buzz, Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh has built a nice relationship with her daughter's rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan  on the sets of the Imtiaz Ali-directorial 'Aaj Kal' after the couple indulged in some endearing PDA on social media detailing their feelings about working with each other.

View this post on Instagram

It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ️ Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ️ I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit ‍️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. ‬ ‪Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Kartik Aaryan has been bonding pretty well with Sara's mother Amrita Singh and while these two were shooting in Himachal, Sara used to FaceTime with her mother every day whenever she was free and Kartik, in an attempt to be a good boyfriend, used to be a part of their conversations. 

Some say that the 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' actor is doing everything he can to impress Sara's mother.

Another report states that Kartik Aaryan seems to take Sara's opinion on many things and during a recent brand shoot, he did face-time to take her opinion on his makeup and clothes. 

After the shooting of their upcoming movie 'Aaj Kal', when Sara jetted off to vacation in London, Kartik also received Sara and her mother from the airport. 

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will set the screens on fire with their love story- 'Aaj Kal' on February 14, 2020.

