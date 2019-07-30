Sara Ali Khan's mom Amrita Singh bonds with Kartik Aaryan at 'Aaj Kal' sets

It seems like things are moving on a rather fast pace for the newest lovers in B-town Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.



According to the latest buzz, Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh has built a nice relationship with her daughter's rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan on the sets of the Imtiaz Ali-directorial 'Aaj Kal' after the couple indulged in some endearing PDA on social media detailing their feelings about working with each other.

Kartik Aaryan has been bonding pretty well with Sara's mother Amrita Singh and while these two were shooting in Himachal, Sara used to FaceTime with her mother every day whenever she was free and Kartik, in an attempt to be a good boyfriend, used to be a part of their conversations.



Some say that the 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' actor is doing everything he can to impress Sara's mother.

Another report states that Kartik Aaryan seems to take Sara's opinion on many things and during a recent brand shoot, he did face-time to take her opinion on his makeup and clothes.



After the shooting of their upcoming movie 'Aaj Kal', when Sara jetted off to vacation in London, Kartik also received Sara and her mother from the airport.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will set the screens on fire with their love story- 'Aaj Kal' on February 14, 2020.