Sara Ali Khan opens up about working with Kartik Aaryan amidst dating rumours

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been swaying fans over with their rumored love story as they get caught engrossed in intimate outings after wrapping up their shoot.

Speaking about her upcoming film alongside the heartthrob, the 23-year-old star revealed how ecstatic her experience was working alongside the B-Town star that any girl would die for.

The ‘Kedarnath’ actor speaking after her first ever ramp walk, about her film ‘Aaj Kal’ directed by Imtiaz Ali, stated: “It was a blast! It was amazing and fun, everyday on the set was fun... there were moments where I didn’t realize I am working. I can’t believe I am being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike, any girl would die to do that.”

The buzz suggests that there appears to be something brewing between the two ever since they wrapped their film as Kartik was also spotted turning cheerleader for Sara during her ramp walk while they also get papped together on dinner outings and picking each other up at the airport.

