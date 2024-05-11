Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman give peek into MCU future: 'So scared'

Following Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are concerned about their futures in the Marvel Universe.



Reynolds and Jackman—who play the titular "Merc With a Mouth" and the claw-wielding mutant, respectively—discussed whether they will return to their roles in upcoming MCU releases in an interview with Empire Magazine.

The two slyly answered the query in their usually hilarious manner, with Reynolds asserting, “I’m very nervous talking to you," while Jackman added, "I’ve never been so scared of what’s coming out of my mouth."

After portraying their well-known roles during the 20th Century Fox era—Reynolds as Wade Wilson in the first two Deadpool films, and Jackman as the face of the X-Men film franchise—they will be making their MCU debuts in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In 2022, Hugh Jackman came out of retirement as Wolverine, despite Marvel president Kevin Feige's advice to stay away.

Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who are close friends, have been making jokes about what will happen in the upcoming summer blockbuster of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine. This is due to the way Jackman's last attempt to play the antihero ended in the 2017 film Logan.

Deadpool & Wolverine follows Reynolds' character Wade Wilson, who is summoned from his sedate existence by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to embark on a Multiversal quest. Wade calls on Wolverine for his expertise in rescuing lives.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, and Morena Baccarin will also co-star in the movie. The film will feature several celebrity cameos, including much-anticipated appearances by Halle Berry and Taylor Swift.