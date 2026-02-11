Dax Shepard describes ‘peaceful’ feeling during near-fatal crash

Dax Shepard is looking back at his near-death experience that left him calm.

Kaley Cuoco made a guest appearance on the latest episode of Dax's Armchair Expert podcast.

During the conversation, Dax recalled he and one of his high school friends once got into a near-fatal car accident.

“I don't know what the definition is, but I have had the moment—which is among the most unique feelings I've ever had in my life—where I went, ‘Oh, I'm about to die.’ I'm like seconds away from dying," Dax said of facing a near-death experience.

The podcast host shared that he and his friend were heading back to their home in Michigan from Ohio late at night. His unnamed friend confidently took the charge of driving seat while Dax rested in the back of the car as he had work the next morning.

“He had the cruise control on 85,” Dax explained. “And I'm back there, I'm listening and then the road was really rhythmic. I was just at that moment I was like, ‘Oh, that rhythm is nice. I'm going to fall asleep.’ And then I just heard gravel hitting the side of the car."

He went on to say, "I immediately looked up and he was, um, completely slumped over and we had gone off the road. We're going 85 and the car started to go sideways.”

The Parenthood alum recalled the terrifying moment, noting that he tried to get back on track, but it was too late.

“I started to go over the wheel and grab the wheel,” he said, “and there was a moment where was I just knew it was too far gone. Like we had gone completely sideways. I laid back down and then we began, we just launched in the air and we started rolling right down the highway.”

It was then that he embraced the feeling of death and felt "peaceful."

I definitely had this moment where I was like, ‘Oh wow, I'm going to die in a second,’” Dax continued. “And the feeling was shockingly comforting, like that I remember. I went from like complete fear, ‘S*** the car is out of control, Oh my god, we’re going to roll. F*** we’re rolling, I’m going to die.’ Like all that calculus—and then I just got very calm.”

“I was kind of weirdly at total peace with it," he added.

The car almost rolled 10 times, but both Dax and his friend were okay.

Kaley called the accident “terrifying.”