Kanye West's tweet about Super Bowl halftime resurfaced after Bad Bunny's show

Ye called himself more 'deserving' in old tweet about Super Bowl halftime show

Last year, when Kendrick Lamar took the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show, he received praise from his peers, including Kanye West.



"I ACTUALLY KIND OF LIKED KENDRIICK HALF TIME SHOW," Ye said at the time on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But despite the praise, the Donda hitmaker appeared not to be overall happy. He expressed his grievance later in the tweet.

The Grammy winner explained that he is more deserving to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

But he did not stop there; the Chicago rap star also listed Travis Scott and Drake as suitable candidates to perform at the event.

"ME OR TRAV Or FA***T (AKA DRAKE) DESERVED A SUPER BOWL BEFORE KENDRICK," Ye penned.

However, West's chances of headlining a Super Bowl halftime show are uncertain; what is confirmed is his performance in Europe for the first time in over a decade.

The Through the Wire rapper is set to perform at Vitesse Arnhem's GelreDome football stadium in the Netherlands, followed by a second show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on 18 July.

It is worth noting that Ye last performed in Europe at the Glastonbury Festival in 2015.