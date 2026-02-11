Billy Joel leaves loved ones worried with his 'dangerous' comeback

Billy Joel has sparked concerned among his loved ones as he returns to the stage.

The legendary Piano Man is said to be pushing himself too far, too soon, raising serious health concerns, as per Radar Online.

Joel revealed last year that he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). The disorder can affect balance, memory, and overall mobility and often requires long-term treatment and rest.

However, Joel recently surprised audiences in Florida by joining tribute band Turnstiles for brief performance, earning standing ovations for classics like We didn't start the Fire and Big Shot.

The source told the outlet, "Billy was uplifted by the performance in Florida."

They added, "But people around him are terrified that if he rushes his return, it could kill him."

Billy Joel's wife and daughters were present during the performance and appeared supportive.

Notably, Florida-based health experts have also warned that intense travel and physical exertion could increase pressure on the brain and potentially lead to serious complications. Therefore, Billy Joel's family is also said to be urging him privately to slow down and prioritize health.